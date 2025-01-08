Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon sat down with us at the Arutz Sheva studio in Jerusalem to discuss Israel's expectations from the incoming Trump Administration.

"We are definitely optimistic about cooperation with the new administration. We saw Trump in his first term, his appointments are all friends and supporters of Israel. At the same time, I add the small caveat that in relationships there are ups and downs, but there is no doubt that it will be easier for us and we won't have to sweat like we did during the Biden era," said Danon.

He added, "I think we will receive assistance from the US and we need it because the war continues. The main issue we are interested in is dealing with the Iranian threat. I feel that the people who are coming to act on the issue know the material and will start working on it from day one."

Danon also welcomed President-elect Donald Trump's deep involvement in the efforts to free the hostages and the pressure he is exerting on Hamas to release the hostages. "The issue of the hostages is very close to his heart, as it is close to our hearts. Because he heard testimonies about the conditions in which they are being held, it shocked him, and he wants to see this change. The fact that he wants things to happen before he even enters the White House is unique."

When asked what the word "hell" Trump used to describe what will happen if the hostages are not returned by the time he enters the White House means, the ambassador replied: "We should not expect US Marines to arrive in Gaza, but it means that he will give Israel full freedom of action to complete the job. We saw that the outgoing administration had moments when they delayed certain shipments and we heard problematic statements from them. It will not be like that. I assume he will give Israel full backing to complete the mission."

Although there is no initiative currently on the agenda, Danon is prepared for the possibility that the outgoing administration will act like the Obama Administration and help pass an anti-Israel resolution in the Security Council. before it leaves office. "I was there in 2016, right before Obama left the White House, Resolution 2334 was passed, which stated, among other things, that our presence in Jerusalem and at the Western Wall is a violation of international law. The US, by abstaining, helped this decision. We are prepared for any situation, but we hope that we will not see another attempt like this."