The Israel Police have recently conducted covert operations against a family feud in the village of Kafr Kanna during which several shooting incidents occurred.

During the operation, the forces covertly surrounded the building. They spotted a suspect jumping from a window, discarding something and attempting to flee the scene on foot.

The forces engaged in a brief chase after the suspect, who was apprehended. During subsequent searches, they located a Sig Sauer handgun, magazines, and a large amount of ammunition.

Short y after the suspect's arrest, a vehicle with fake license plates intended for criminal activitywas seized. Following an intensive investigation, a 23-year-old resident of Kafr Kanna was charged by the Northern District Attorney's Office.

Northern District Commander Major General Meir Eliyahu stated: "The Northern District is waging an all-out war in combating crime within the Arab society. Our forces are acting creatively and adapting their operational methods to the changing reality to arrest suspects, prevent murder, and stop violence among gangs. In the past year, over 1,000 weapons intended for use by these criminals have been seized in the Northern District."