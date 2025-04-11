An indictment was filed this morning (Friday) by the Haifa District Attorney's Office with the city's District Court against two Israeli citizens, Nur Shabat, a resident of the village of Nahf, and Amir Kiwan, a resident of Deir al-Asad, for serious security offenses.

According to the details of the indictment, the two had contact with a senior operative in the Tulkarm Brigades terrorist organization, and Nur Shabat also attempted to participate in terrorist activity within the organization. At the same time, he approached a number of other elements in an attempt to join the battalions operating in Judea and Samaria.

As part of his plan, Shabat approached Amir Kiwan, who assisted him with travel to promote the terrorist activity. During their visits to the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan last year, Shabat tried to convince Kiwan to carry out a stabbing attack against security forces there.

The joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Northern District Police, led to their arrest last March, and revealed evidence of direct links between the two and active terrorist elements.

The Shin Bet and the Israel Police stated that they "view very seriously any involvement of Israeli citizens in activity that endangers the security of the state and its citizens, and will continue to work to thwart terrorist activity and bring those involved to justice."