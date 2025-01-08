On Wednesday afternoon, thousands accompanied Staff Sergeant Ido Samiach, who fell in battle in Gaza, on his last journey.

Samiach, 20 years old from Ganei Tikva, served as a squad sergeant in the Reconnaissance Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, he was buried in the military section of the Savyon cemetery.

Prior to the funeral a flag procession left from Ido's home, with hundreds of people participating. The funeral itself numbered thousands, and left from Samiach's home in Ganei Tikva, making its way to the cemetery.

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

credit: איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS