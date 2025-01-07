During an operation by the 162nd Division, the ISA, and Unit 504 last weekend in the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, over 240 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were apprehended.

As part of the interrogations, the terrorists have so far provided substantial intelligence information that is assisting IDF operations in the area.

Footage from the interrogation of Anas Muhammad Faiz Al-Sharif, a Hamas terrorist apprehended during the troops’ activity in the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital and brought for further investigation in Israeli territory, is now cleared for publication.

He presented his role in Hamas and detailed how its terrorists operate in the hospital area, including the transfer of weapons to and from the hospital.