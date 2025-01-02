The extremist who murdered 15 people in a terrorist ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day acted alone, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia confirmed in a press conference Thursday morning. In addition, he said that there is currently no known link between the attack in New Orleans and the cyber-truck bombing outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

Raia called the attack an "act of terrorism” and said that it was “premeditated and an evil act.”

"We do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack except for Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

"At this point, there is no definitive link between the attack here in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas," he said.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at the press conference that Bourbon Street will be reopened before the 3 p.m. kickoff of the Sugar Bowl today. The college football match had been scheduled for yesterday but was postponed due to the attack.

The driver who committed the ramming attack in New Orleans has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an American military veteran. Flags linked to ISIS were found in the truck used in the attack. He also posted videos to social media pledging allegiance to ISIS.