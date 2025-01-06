Earlier on Monday, two soldiers in the Reconnaissance Battalion of the Nahal Brigade were severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

"The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified," the IDF reported.

Last week, the IDF reported that the Nahal Brigade, led by the 162nd Division and later the 143rd Division, concluded its operations in the Rafah area, which included 15 brigade-level operations, and is currently operating in the Beit Hanoun area.

During their operations in Rafah, the brigade uncovered and destroyed significant underground infrastructure located in a building used as a mosque after being shot at from the building.

The forces located numerous weapons, destroyed thousands of terrorist infrastructures, and cooperated with the Yahalom Unit to locate and search a number of underground infrastructures. The terrorist infrastructure and all weapons located were destroyed. In addition, many terrorists were eliminated in strikes led by the Brigade’s Fire Control Center.