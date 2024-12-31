Nahal Brigade troops operating in the Rafah area over the last few months uncovered and destroyed significant underground infrastructure located in a building used as a mosque after being shot at from the building.

During combat in the area, Nahal Brigade forces repeatedly encountered Hamas’ cynical use of civilians and civilian establishments in Gaza for terrorist purposes, the mosque housing tunnels being a blatant example.

The forces located numerous weapons, destroyed thousands of terrorist infrastructures, and cooperated with the Yahalom Unit to locate and search a number of underground infrastructures. The terrorist infrastructure and all weapons located were destroyed.

Additionally, many terrorists were eliminated in strikes led by the Brigade’s Fire Control Center.

The Nahal Brigade, led by the 162nd Division and later the 143rd Division, has concluded its operations in the Rafah area, which included 15 brigade-level operations, and is currently operating in the Beit Hanoun area.