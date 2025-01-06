Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening held a situational assessment on security in Judea and Samaria, following a deadly terror attack in the area.

Attending the assessment were Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, ISA chief Ronen Bar, the Prime Minister's military secretary, and other security officials.

Netanyahu approved the actions to arrest the terrorists and bring them to justice, as well as a list of additional offensive and defensive actions for Judea and Samaria.

Initial investigations show that two or three terrorists exited a vehicle and began firing towards two Israeli cars and a bus. The entire terror attack occurred on Highway 55 between Karnei Shomron and Kedumim in Samaria. Following their shooting spree, the terrorists entered a vehicle, after a civilian fired towards them. That civilian, Ami Berber, did not manage to hit the terrorists - but did succeed in driving them away.

Three people were murdered in the shooting: Sergeant Elad Yaakov Winklestein, a 35-year-old police detective from Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, is survived by his wife Tal and his sons Neve and Omer, as well as his parents, Naomi and Yossi, and his siblings Yonatan, Hadas, and Harel. Rachel Cohen and Aliza Rize, ages 70 and 73, were close friends, both from Kedumim. Cohen (73) was a school counselor and is survived by her husband and five daughters. Rize (70) was also a school counselor, and is survived by her children and family.