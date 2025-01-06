The Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, a resident of Kedumim, calls this morning (Monday) for a comprehensive change in Israel’s approach to the battle against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, following the deadly attack in the nearby village of Funduq.

According to Smotrich, "Those who rely on the Palestinian Authority to ensure the security of Israeli citizens has woken up again to a morning when terrorists are slaughtering Jewish residents. Funduq, Nablus, and Jenin must look like Jabaliya, so that Kfar Saba does not, God forbid, become like Kfar Aza."

He demanded that the Prime Minister urgently convene the Security Cabinet today for an in-depth discussion on changing the approach and measures to eradicate terrorism in the region: "We cannot afford to keep the same misconception that costs us precious blood."

Minister of Defense, Yisrael Katz responded: "I have instructed the IDF to take forceful action in any place where the tracks of the murderers lead them. We will not accept the Gaza reality in Judea and Samaria, and whoever follows in the path of Hamas in Gaza and allows and sponsors the murder and harm of Jews will pay a heavy price."

Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir said: "My position is clear and well-known. We must stop with the misconception that there is a partner on the other side. Remember that the Palestinian Authority (PA) supports terrorism. We must stop all cooperation with the PA, set up as many checkpoints as possible and close roads. The right to life of the Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria overrides the freedom of movement of PA residents. I hope that my position this time will be accepted by the Cabinet, unlike in the past. Anyone who strives to stop the war in Gaza will ultimately get a war in Judea and Samaria."

Minister Miki Zohar wrote: "A difficult and painful morning for the people of Israel. Our hearts go out to the families of the murdered and the injured in the shocking attack in Kedumim. The security forces will act with determination and an iron fist against all those who seek to harm us. We will never give in to cruel terror. The people of Israel must remain strong and united in these difficult moments. May their memory be blessed."

Chairmen of the Land of Israel Caucus, MKs Yuli Edelstein, Limor Sohn Har Melech and Simcha Rotman responded: "This morning's horrific attack is a reminder to the heads of the security forces that only the IDF can and must fight the terror cells in Judea and Samaria. The despicable attempt to allow the Palestinian Authority to fight in our place leads to only one thing – the raising of the head of the snake and the spilling of Jewish blood. We call on the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff to come to their senses and instruct the security forces to take forceful action to eliminate all terror cells in Judea and Samaria and not to allow the misconception to rise once again."

Chairman of the Noam Knesset party, Deputy Minister Avi Maoz, stated that "Israel must treat terrorism in Judea and Samaria in the same way it treats terrorism in Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun, Al-Khiyam, and Kfar Kila. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."