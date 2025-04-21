The IDF Civil Administration's supervision unit on Monday completed the demolition of an illegal structure in the Gush Etzion area that overlooked the Jewish town of Karmei Tzur.

The building was located at a strategic point at the southern end of the village of Beit Ummar, only 250 meters from the Karmei Tzur fence.

During the demolition, shots were fired at the Civil Administration staff conducting it. IDF soldiers at the scene returned fire.

Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich stated that "the war on the open areas is indeed a war. We are bent on maintaining the rule of law, ensuring the demolition of illegal structures, while protecting state lands.

"Today, the Civil Administration's supervision unit conducted a determined operation late at night, while risking their lives, but with a proper commitment to the task. I wish to support them for their determined and principled work. We will not be deterred, and we will not be startled in the face of criminals and hazards. We will keep going in full strength, and we will win."

Gush Etzion Governor Yaron Rosenthal stated: "From the moment I entered the position, I have been working to increase the demolitions of the Arab illegal structures in Gush Etzion and focus on houses that threaten communities and roads. Even before that, I knew about the multi-story house that was built in Beit Ummar next to Karmei Tzur, an illegal house, and we made every effort so that enforcement authorities would enter the picture and destroy the structure.

"Thank you to all the factors involved, the commander of the Etzion Battalion and the Etzion Regional Battalion, the Civil Administration's supervision unit, and the professionals on behalf of Minister Bezalel Smotrich who work without rest on the matter. We will continue with this spirit to ensure the security of all the residents."