Religious Zionist Party Chairman Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich published an open letter to Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) service members in light of what he referred to as "Ronen Bar's misconduct."

"In recent days, I've spoken with some of you, agency members of all ranks. I've overwhelmingly heard deep frustration over the situation the agency has found itself in due to Ronen Bar's loss of control and the upheaval he is consciously dragging the organization into," Smotrich wrote.

He added: "It's important for me to tell you all: the people of Israel and I, as a citizen, a minister in the government, and a member of the Security Cabinet, have full confidence in you and greatly appreciate your work. I and those like myself, the large majority of Israel, cherish your hourly dedication to the state and its security, and thank you for it."

The Minister emphasized: "Ronen Bar's misconduct does not stain the Israel Security Agency, and certainly not you, who serve in it. Don't allow this ruckus to harm your spirits, although it stems from the man who still holds the throne of the organization's head. The organization is bigger and more important than its leader.

"Keep up your important work for the security of the state and nation. You have the full backing of the Israeli government and the Israeli people. At this opportunity, send my appreciation to your spouses, children, and all those who are around you and carry the burden of the service," Smotrich concluded.