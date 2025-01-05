The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the military arm of the Fatah movement, continue to engage in combat against the IDF and carry out terrorist attacks targeting Israeli sites in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

The Al-Aqsa Brigades' Telegram channel reports regularly on the group's military activities.

Recently, Mohammad Midhat Amin Amer, 18, a member of the Al-Aqsa Brigades, was killed during an exchange of fire with the IDF in Shechem, during which powerful explosive devices were used against Israeli forces.

Additionally, the Al-Aqsa and Al-Quds brigades (Islamic Jihad) launched mortar shells at IDF forces east of the Karni crossing into Gaza, and exchanges of fire and explosive devices were reported against an IDF force operating in another region of Shechem.

Last Wednesday, sniper fire was directed at an IDF force operating on Sufian Street in Shechem, light weapon fire at another force in the Junaid area, and further gunfire at an IDF force stationed in the old city. Additionally, live fire was used against an IDF checkpoint in the Awarta area. In Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Brigades launched mortars at IDF forces stationed on the Netzarim Corridor.

Online videos show the Al-Aqsa Brigades fighting against an IDF force in Shechem on January 1.