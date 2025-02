Indictments have been filed against a terror cell from the Ramallah area, which planned an attack on a Jerusalem bus.

The terrorists were arrested two months ago in a joint IDF-ISA operation. The terror cell, affiliated with the Fatah group led by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, is comprised of terrorists Ahmad Jasser Ali, Mandar Sheikh Qasem, Bashir Awad, Amar Zubakh, and Ali Shawikhi.