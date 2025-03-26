The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported a wave of demonstrations across Gaza, protesting Hamas' rule.

According to the report, the demonstrators are demanding that Hamas stop determining the future of Gazan residents and emphasized that "the Palestinian people will not agree for their fate to be dictated by regional agendas that do not reflect the national identity and interests of the Palestinian people."

Sabri Saidam, deputy secretary-general of the Central Committee of Fatah, commented on the protests and said that Hamas must understand how serious the situation is and make rational decisions to prevent further bloodshed.

"Hamas needs to reassess its policies and agree to the Arab initiative to end the war," Saidam said in an interview with the Voice of Palestine radio.

He further added that the Palestinian people have the right to ask why so many Palestinians were killed during the fighting, noting that "many massacres" were carried out, as he defined it.

He emphasized that there is a need for a responsible stance that will lead to the cessation of hostilities, especially in light of Israeli intentions to renew the military operation in Gaza.