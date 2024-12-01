National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has instructed senior police officials to enforce the confiscation of loudspeakers in mosques and to increase fines in mixed cities and Arab towns due to complaints about noise coming from the mosque loudspeakers.

"I am proud to lead, together with my colleague Minister [Idit] Silman, a policy to stop unreasonable noise from mosques, which has become a nuisance for the residents of Israel. In most Western countries, and even in Arab countries, noise is regulated—only in Israel is there lawlessness. Prayer is a fundamental right but cannot come at the expense of the residents' quality of life," Ben Gvir wrote.

Ra’am party chairman MK Mansour Abbas responded, saying, "I appeal to the reasonable people in the Israeli government and in the State of Israel to restrain the instigator of a religious war, Ben Gvir, who is trying in every possible way to ignite the flames and provoke Muslim Arab citizens into reacting to his provocations.”

“He failed at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and today he is trying to provoke all the mosques within the mixed cities. Ben Gvir relentlessly seeks to sabotage coexistence in the country, and it’s time to put an end to this," added Abbas.