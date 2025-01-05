Sirens warning of rocket and missile fire were activated after midnight on Sunday morning in Talmei Elazar, in the Hadera area.

A surface-to-surface missile was successfully intercepted by the Israel Air Force.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Talmei Elazar, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

It added, "Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Early Friday morning, at around 4:30 a.m., sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities and towns in central Israel after the Houthis fired a missile from Yemen.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the missile was intercepted. Fragments from the interception fell in the area of Modi'in in central Israel.

On Monday evening, sirens were activated in dozens of cities in central Israel after a missile was launched from Yemen towards Israel.

The IDF said that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

Fragments from the interception were found in the cities of Beit Shemesh and Rehovot. About 25 minutes after the sirens, departures and arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport resumed after being halted due to the sirens.

During the siren, an 18-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while on her way to a shelter in Yavne.