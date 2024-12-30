Sirens were activated on Monday evening in dozens of cities in central Israel, after a missile was launched from Yemen towards Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Central Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

It added that sirens were sounded due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

Magen David Adom updated that no reports of injuries have been received, except for cases of anxiety and people injured on their way to a shelter.

Tel Aviv District police are conducting operational searches in the area in accordance with reports, in order to locate and isolate impact zones, if any, to assist the public.

The missile attack from Yemen came shortly after US and British air strikes in Yemen.