A new report by Channel 12 has clarified additional details regarding the October 7th massacre's size and complexity.

According to the findings, Hamas managed to invade with about 6,000 troops into Israeli territory, conducted three main waves of attacks, and made at least 114 breaches along the Gaza border. The attack included a wide range of weaponry, such as boats, drones, missiles, and ground invasions.

The Raids: 3 Waves and 114 Breaches

The Hamas assault consisted of three principal waves, with militants attempting to take over different areas in southern Israel. During the assault, 6,000 militants infiltrated Israeli territory, operating in organized groups and with advanced technological aids. The investigation indicates about 1,400 militants were eliminated, most from airstrikes, while 200 others were captured.

Sea and Air Attacks

The invasion was conducted on multiple kinds of vehicles, including boats that attacked Israeli shores. Forty Hamas troops in five boats infiltrated from the sea, with two boats stopped by the Israeli Navy. Three boats reached the Zikim shore and began their attack, shortly after which eight paragliders, each carrying a single rider, flew over the Gaza border. One fell into Gaza, while the rest continued the assault across the Gaza region. Additionally, four more crossed from the central Gaza region to Kfar Aza and joined the attack.

Drone and Rocket Attacks

During the assault, Hamas launched about 30 drones into the air, which dropped bombs to disable the IDF's remote-controlled machine gun turrets. In addition, Hamas fired around 4,500 rockets and mortars toward Israel, focusing on two strategic centers: the military outposts in the Gaza region and air bases – Nevatim, Ramon, Palmahim, and Hatzor.

Ground Attacks

Hamas developed a systematic plan for assault and ground invasion. In the first two waves, they gained control of the main roads, and in the third wave, the elite Hamas Nukhba force company moved in 10 vehicles towards Tel Nof base, aiming to conquer it. However, the Hamas force was eliminated by an Israeli UAV before it could reach its target. A map of the base was found near one of the bodies.

Leadership

The assaults on the ground were mainly managed by Hamas' junior command, consisting of 15 company commanders and several deputy battalion commanders. No battalion leader crossed the border – those managing the ground operations were lower-ranking officers. Hamas' mid-level and senior command managed the assault from the Gaza Strip.

The battalion that dispatched troops from the most locations was the Nusirat battalion. Its forces carried out the massacre at the Nova party and Kibbutz Be'eri. It is considered one of Hamas' most brutal units, and its attacks resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.