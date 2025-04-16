No, the additional news isn’t that the Five extra Commandments from Mel Brooks’s “History of the World, Part I” have been discovered, but contemplate the implications of this current new story about Mt. Sinai if it creates a new precedent:

Moving on, given the constant attacks waged by millions of non-Arabs and non-Muslims (by just the usual age-old antisemites in the Christian West) in addition to those launched by Arabs and Muslims themselves, it’s very important to see what a renowned Islamic Scholar has to say about what this upsurge in antisemitism is all about. Here’s Sheikh Abdul Hadi Palazzi, secretary general of the Italian Muslim Assembly:

The transformation of a political conflict over land into a religious war is one of the most dangerous and frightening goals of radical Islamist politicians—but it has nothing to do with the Quran...

...the contemporary Zionist rebuilding of the State of Israel—the third entry of the Jews to their divinely appointed land—is not mischief but rather a fulfillment of what Imam az-Zamakshari reminds the Jews: “God swore it and wrote in the Divine Tablets of Predestination: that it is yours, belongs to your people and do not turn back from it.”

While the above-linked report is short, it represents an excellent new approach to how Jews must deal with intractable, sworn enemies.

Too often, too many of our collective Tribe have not had the courage to do this sort of thing and try, instead, to show how tolerant they are, attempting to “out Christian Christians” in turning their various cheeks to those who’d slaughter them and their children in a heartbeat given half a chance.

The fact that so many of Gaza’s “ordinary” Arabs were employed in adjacent Jewish communities in Israel in an attempt by Jews to bring about peaceful coexistence is an especially cruel case in point.

Arabs carefully took note of where all the families lived, their assorted age females, defenses (Israel should forever be ashamed it could happen—skeleton crew guards had no weapons, etc.), and so forth, and then invaded by the thousands to commit wanton butchery, mutilation and gang rapes, incineration of entire families tied together alive, beheading and microwaving of infants, etc…and then took photos of their bloodlust to post on the internet.

Some of the “milder” photos can be seen in the links. A number proportionally equivalent to 40,000 American civilians were DELIBERATELY slaughtered in Israel on Simchat Torah, October 7th, 2023. Be sure to not miss the very important internal link:

The Jewish victims didn’t die because their Hamas “heroes,” (who Arabs elected to power twenty years ago, with “Apartheid Israel” Jimmy Carter overseeing the election) used them as human shields, as is the case with Arab civilian casualties.

As is well known by now, the IDF dropped hundreds of thousands of notes, made thousands of cellular phone calls, and so forth warning Arab civilians to get out of the targeted areas where Hamas and Islamic Jihad had embedded themselves among the civilian population.

Hamas and hundreds of “ordinary” Arab butchers deliberately targeted the most innocent and vulnerable…and along with Mahmoud Abbas’s “moderate” Fatah have done so for decades. Among those perpetrators were UNWRA workers.

War is hell. If you don’t want to get burned, don’t play with fire.

Israel didn’t ask to be repeatedly attacked—but was—and then finally overdosed on such supremacist, rejectionist, Arab and other Arabized Iranian genocidal behavior and atrocities.

What other nation would have put up with this non-stop nightmare for as long as Israel has done?

The charter of Hamas, raison d’etre of Islamic Jihad, Fatah, and so forth calls for the total destruction of Israel.

The press routinely accepted as Christian Gospel Arab health ministry reports about casualties in Gaza as if it doesn’t know that it’s controlled by Hamas and its supporters.

“Taqiyyah” is an age-old subterfuge used by Arabs snd other Arabized Muslims to hoodwink gullible, Infidel and dhimmi useful idiots and enemies into believing anything they want to promote as truth.

In the 1967 Six Day War, as just one example, with their air forces decimated by Israel after the latter was forced to go to war after Egypt blockaded it (a casus belli), amassed 100,000 troops, tanks, etc. clear up to the 1949 armistice line, the Israelis intercepted a recording that can be found on the internet in which Egypt’s Nasser called Syria and Jordan, etc., and concocted a plan in which they claimed that it was America who wiped out their air forces…not their hated kilab yahud, Jew dogs.

Taqiyyah….

So, to sum things up, anything coming out of such mouths must be treated very cautiously … not automatically accepted as truth because most of the world still has a two millennia old animus for Jews and their sole, minuscule, resurrected nation.

Such Jew hatred taught constantly for two millennia simply re-emerges periodically given any convenient opportunity.

This time it came in the form of blaming Jewish victims themselves for their own slaughter and the chutzpah of pursuing their butchers in response.

Gerald A. Honigman, a longtime senior contributing writer and columnist for Ekurd.net since 2007. Honigman is a Florida educator who has done extensive doctoral studies in Middle Eastern Affairs. He has created and conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth, has lectured on numerous campuses and other platforms, and has publicly debated many Arab spokesmen. His articles and op-eds have been published in dozens of newspapers, magazines, academic journals and websites all around the world. Visit his website at Geraldahonigman.com Gerald A. Honigman, Honigman has published a major book, "The Quest For Justice In The Middle East--The Arab-Israeli Conflict In Greater Perspective." He resumed writing for Ekurd in 2018.