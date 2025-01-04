National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, discussed the recent budget vote in which his party opposed the coalition's proposed bill.

He stated, "We will continue to vote according to our principles until a solution is found to prevent the closure of police stations, disbanding of civilian emergency squads, and the reduction in salaries of police officers, prison guards, and all of Israel's national security forces."

Ben Gvir expressed regret over his conduct: "After significant soul-searching on Shabbat, I see that I was wrong when I saw the Prime Minister and MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) in the plenary and we did not offset them. I apologize to the Prime Minister and my friend Boaz Bismuth. From now on, we will offset the PM until his full recovery, God willing."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Ben-Gvir after the vote that passed by a narrow margin. "Today, despite the difficulties, we passed important budgetary legislation for Israel's security and economy. Israel is at war against existential challenges; there is no greater irresponsible folly than shaking the coalition at this time or risking the fall of a right-wing government."