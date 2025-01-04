IDF forces in central Gaza dismantled a terror tunnel and underground weapons manufacturing site.

The operation was carried out by Yahalom Unit soldiers, under the command of the 99th division. The soldiers acted on precise intelligence, locating and dismantling an underground tunnel route containing a Hamas weapons manufacturing site during operations in the central Gaza Strip.

The complex contained several lathes, as well as processing and cutting machines used, among other things, for the production of weapons. The complex also contained military equipment.

The troops discovered underground tunnels fitted with blast-resistant doors and utility rooms used by Hamas terrorists.

The division's engineering forces, the 551st brigade, and the Yahalom Unit seized the findings, mapped the site, and dismantled it.

"The destruction of the manufacturing site deals another blow to Hamas' efforts to rebuild its capabilities," the IDF concluded.