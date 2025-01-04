Israel is weighing a dramatic reduction of the humanitarian aid allowed to enter Gaza, Channel 12 News reported.

Until now, Israel has facilitated the entry of the quantity of humanitarian aid demanded by US President Joe Biden. However, in the coming weeks, this may change: US President-elect Donald Trump is set to enter the White House on January 20.

"There is great doubt as to whether the quantity of aid entering the [Gaza] Strip today will be similar to the quantity brought in under the Trump administration," a diplomatic source said.

According to the source, if such a step is decided upon, it will be carried out in coordination with the new US administration and with the understanding that if the current status quo continues, Hamas will remain in power.

In October, footage published by Channel 12 News revealed that Hamas terrorists succeed in taking over approximately half of the humanitarian aid which enters Gaza.

Out of approximately 100 aid trucks which entered Gaza, Hamas took over 47 of them.

The footage, which was filmed in Rafah, shows the trucks moving with the humanitarian aid, which does not reach the civilians. The terrorists can be seen taking over the trucks , and firing at anyone who attempts to approach.