During the past week, soldiers of the Nahal Brigade under the command of the Gaza Division operated in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza.

Their mission focused on dismantling enemy infrastructure and neutralizing terrorist cells, acting on prior intelligence and as part of the effort to ensure the security of Israeli border communities.

The soldiers conducted raids and searches in which armed terrorist cells were eliminated, terrorist infrastructure was destroyed, and underground facilities were dismantled.

Reconnaissance troops also uncovered numerous weapons and supplies, including rocket launchers, mortars, RPGs, terrorist uniforms, explosive devices, and a booby-trapped tunnel shaft.

The brigade’s fire coordination unit assisted maneuvering forces with fire support. In one strike, based on prior intelligence, an IAF aircraft targeted a launch pit used by terrorists in the area to fire rockets at Israeli territory.

credit: דובר צה"ל

