Israel Hayom reports that the Palestinian Authority is considering changing its policy of paying stipends to terrorists. This is the first time such a change has been consdered.

The change was indicated in the PA's response, through its counsel, given in the course of a lawsuit for compensation to the families of terror victims that is currently being conducted in the Jerusalem District Court.

According to the report, the attorney representing the Authority admitted in a hearing held this week that the new law for compensating victims of terror, which was passed in June of last year, is a dramatic change that has led the Authority to reconsider its policy of paying terrorists.

Among other provisions, the law calls for funds intended for terrorists to be Frozen and paid to their victims instead.

"This is a statutory provision that changes the world as we know it in the field of torts and compensation. In light of this dramatic change, we request that we be allowed to bring evidence such as changes in legislation and policy on the part of the defendant. Intensive discussions are underway, and there may be a significant change in this area", the lawyer argued.