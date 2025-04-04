Senior Palestinian Arab officials are blaming Hamas for the dire situation in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war.

Mahmoud al-Habbash, an advisor to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, called for the formation of a "popular and national stance" demanding that Hamas leave the Gaza Strip.

He described Hamas's policy as "pointless and thoughtless," claiming it has provided Israel with "pretexts to continue its aggression against the Palestinians."

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, al-Habbash said, "The residents of the Gaza Strip who took to the streets to demand an end to Hamas's rule expressed the sentiment of millions of people who wish to bring an end to the war and strengthen the Palestinian national position under the umbrella of the PLO."

Adnan al-Damiri, a member of Fatah's advisory council, claimed that "the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are demanding an end to the war, whereas Hamas, if it were a true Palestinian movement, would act in the best interests of the Palestinian people."

He added, "There is not a single sign indicating that Hamas is a Palestinian movement; rather, it is becoming clear that it is linked to other countries and their interests."