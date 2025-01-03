The light-filled holiday of Hanukkah marks the victory of Israel over the forces of Hellenism.

When the Greek invaders defiled the Holy Temple and attempted to force the Jews to assimilate into their idolatrous culture, they outlawed Torah study, circumcision, and the observance of Shabbat and Rosh Chodesh, the New Moon.

What do these things share in common, and why did they specifically draw the ire of the enemy?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the deep spiritual significance of this battle, and frame the eternal struggle for authentic Jewish identity within the context of our modern lives.