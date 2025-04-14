The German Foreign Office published a statement condemning an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza, writing, "The cruel Hamas terror must be fought. But international humanitarian law applies — with a special obligation to protect civilian sites. How is a hospital supposed to be evacuated in under 20 minutes?"

Israel's Foreign Ministry replied: "We would expect a clear and strong condemnation of Hamas’s use of hospitals, not rhetoric that encourages Hamas’s continued abuse of civilian infrastructure.

"Here are important facts that are unfortunately missing from your statement: This was a precise strike on a single building that was used by Hamas as a terror command and control center. There was no medical activity taking place in this building."

Israel clarified that "prior to the strike, an early warning was issued. There were no civilian casualties as a result of the strike. The strike was carried out while avoiding further damage to the hospital compound, which remained operational for continued medical treatment."

The Israeli statement goes on to explain: "At Al-Nasr Hospital, the Head of the Nursing Department, Muhammad Sakr, just published a Facebook post in which he stated that he had received death threats from Islamic Jihad operatives after he and his colleagues refused to allow terrorists who did not require medical treatment into the hospital compound.

"Hamas and other terrorist organizations use hospitals in Gaza for terrorist activities. This is what you should be speaking out against."