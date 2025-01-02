The Iranian ambassador to the UN sent a letter last night to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, sharply criticizing Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon.

This follows a session of the Security Council about Houthi attacks on Israel, where it was claimed that Iran is deeply involved in Yemen's affairs.

The Iranian ambassador wrote: "Iran strongly rejects the false accusations regarding its involvement in Yemen. These baseless claims aim to divert attention from the crimes committed by the Zionist regime. These accusations are part of the Israeli incitement campaign designed to justify aggressive actions and destabilize the region. We strongly condemn the blatant attempt of the Israeli ambassador to mislead the international community."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded: "I am not surprised that the Iranian representative is pressured by our exposure of Iran's terror machine operating in Yemen. Iran is the last place which can preach morality - it is a regime that funds, arms, and operates terrorist organizations that ignite the Middle East. We will not be intimidated by threats and will not remain silent in the face of Iranian incitement and lies. As Iran creates chaos and operates puppet terror groups, we will continue to defend our citizens and confront any threat with determination and strength," he concluded.