The Tikva Forum, which represents families of the hostages, issued a scathing statement this morning (Wednesday) following reports of Hamas retracting its demands in the ongoing negotiations for the return of hostages.

The families expressed anger at the conduct of the terrorist organization and called upon the Israeli government to change its approach.

"We started the morning with reports of Hamas reneging and once again demanding a ceasefire," the statement read. "Hamas wants to release a small number of hostages in exchange for a ceasefire that would allow it to recover, booby-trap houses, and better hide the majority of the hostages it retains."

The families criticized the negotiation policy, stating, "It's no surprise Hamas continues to deceive us if we persist in requesting negotiations, which makes us appear weak by simply making the request. We are not willing to face a third Hanukkah without our loved ones."

The forum called for more decisive action from Israel: "We demand the Israeli government announce the cessation of negotiations and deploy an additional division into Gaza to capture northern Gaza, force the population southwards, and control the flow of food and fuel. The hostages do not have time for fruitless negotiations that only endanger them!"

The families concluded: "Only by exacting a higher price from Hamas will the hostages be returned."