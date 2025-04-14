PM: 'We are holding negotiations to return 10 hostages'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the family of hostage Eitan Mor and updated them that the negotiations are being held for the return of ten hostages in one phase, as reported on Monday morning by journalist Amit Segal.

In response to the Prime Minister, the Mor family reiterated the Tikva Forum’s position that all hostages must be returned in one phase and on one bus.

Earlier today, Al Akhbar published further details on the plan that may rescue several Israeli hostages from the murderous terror organization in Gaza.

The report states that the Egyptian proposal includes a 40 to 70 day ceasefire, during which eight live hostages, including Edan Alexander, and eight dead hostages would be released. According to the plan, about 1,100 Palestinian prisoners would be released in return.

The Tikva Forum responded to the Prime Minister announcement saying that, "releasing hostages in stages is a 'dangerous concept' that wastes time and endangers the lives of the hostages."

"The negotiations are stuck, the hostages are in mortal danger and the bodies of the fallen soldiers are disappearing," they added.

The Forum called on the Israeli government to take action for the immediate release of all hostages at once and to end the fighting in order to achieve this purpose.