Firefighters from the Afula station are currently working to rescue a worker who fell into a pit about seven meters (23 feet) deep at a construction site in the community of Mercaz Omen in the Gilboa Regional Council.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Earlier today, two workers were killed and another four injured when a container fell on them in Tirat HaCarmel in northern Israel.

Last month, an Israeli man was killed when he was swallowed by a sinkhole which suddenly opened underneath a private swimming pool during a pool party in Karmei Yosef.