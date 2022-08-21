Firefighters from the Afula station are currently working to rescue a worker who fell into a pit about seven meters (23 feet) deep at a construction site in the community of Mercaz Omen in the Gilboa Regional Council.
The victim's condition is unknown.
Earlier today, two workers were killed and another four injured when a container fell on them in Tirat HaCarmel in northern Israel.
Last month, an Israeli man was killed when he was swallowed by a sinkhole which suddenly opened underneath a private swimming pool during a pool party in Karmei Yosef.