A construction site in Orillia, Ontario was vandalized with swastikas over the weekend.

The Nazi symbols were painted on equipment at the downtown construction site, including a swastika spray painted on the side of a large construction container that was visible from a busy intersection, according to Orillia Matters.

The vandalism was reported to authorities on Sunday and is being investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The OPP described how many surfaces at the construction site were vandalized with spray paint, including the appearance of at least two swastikas.

The hate symbols were later removed.

“I want to unequivocally stress that I would not tolerate such symbols and believe that they have no place in the city,” Councillor Jay Fallis told the news outlet.

“It is absolutely shameful that antisemitism has been on the rise and it is unacceptable,” aded Fallis, who was contacted by the resident who spotted the swastikas.