A man was pushed onto subway tracks in front of an approaching train in New York City on Tuesday afternoon and suffered critical injuries, police said, according to The Associated Press.

The 45-year-old victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police reported detaining a person of interest shortly after arriving at the scene around 1:30 p.m. However, the identities of both the injured man and the person in custody have not been disclosed.

The incident occurred at a subway station beneath Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, just over a mile from the bustling New Year’s Eve preparations in Times Square.

Tuesday’s incident occurred just nine days after a woman was fatally set on fire while asleep on a Brooklyn train.

The woman was only identified on Tuesday as Debrina Kawam, of Toms River, New Jersey. After authorities struggled to identify her for over a week due to how badly her body was burned, the 61-year-old was finally identified through fingerprint analysis.

On Christmas Eve, a separate incident occurred when a man slashed two individuals at Manhattan’s Grand Central subway station. The victims survived wounds to their wrists and necks, and the suspect was arrested on charges of assault and other offenses, police said.