The woman who was set on fire and burned to death on a New York City subway car has finally been identified, more than a week after an illegal migrant threw a lit match at her and watched her gruesome death.

The victim was identified as Debrina Kawam, of Toms River, New Jersey, police announced on Tuesday. After authorities struggled to identify her for over a week due to how badly her body was burned, the 61-year-old was finally identified through fingerprint analysis.

Kawam was homeless, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. She was sleeping on the F Train in the Coney Island area when illegal Guatemalan immigrant Sebastian Zapeta-Calil allegedly threw the match at her. Video of the incident appears to show Zapeta-Calil sitting calmly on a bench in the train station as he calmly watched as Kawam burned to death while standing in the door of the train.

Zapeta-Calilm was arrested shortly after the incident. He faces first-degree and second-degree murder charges, as well as charges of arson.