On the sixth night of Hanukkah, Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby was joined by actress Cindy Crawford‬.

Together, the two lit candles and spoke about allyship, family, and the beauty of sharing traditions.

Tishby thanked Crawford, whose husband Rande Gerber is Jewish, for being an ally of the Jewish people.

“I mean, understanding that it's a very complicated political situation over there, but just the simplicity of loving your Jewish friends or your Jewish self or my half-Jewish children and saying that yes, they have a right to exist. It doesn't seem that complicated to me,” Crawford said.

Recalling her visit to the Nova Music Festival Exhibition, where testimonies of the October 7 massacre are displayed, Crawford said, “It was really intense, because I have kids that age…the young people there, the survivors, they were like, ‘No offense, but we really want people our own age because we want them to see themselves in us.’ So I brought my son and his girlfriend and my daughter back, and especially when I went back, and watching my daughter take it all in, she got very emotional, especially in the physical violence toward women section. There's parts of it that aren't complicated, that are very simple, and I think that she saw that.”

Crawford’s appearance is part of a surprise star-studded celebration of the Jewish holiday, in which various celebrities join Tishby to light the menorah for all eight nights of Hanukkah.

On the first night of Hanukkah, Tishby was joined by Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. She was joined by Mila Kunis for the lighting of the second candle. On the third night, actress and host Mayim Bialik made an appearance.