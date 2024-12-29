On the fourth night of Hanukkah, Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby was joined for candle lighting by comedian, actress and television host, Iliza Shlesinger, who argued that Hanukkah might just be the most American holiday.

Shlesinger was unfamiliar with most Hanukkah songs, so Tishby taught her a few classics after the candle lighting.

Shlesinger’s appearance is part of a surprise star-studded celebration of the Jewish holiday, in which various celebrities join Tishby to light the menorah for all eight nights of Hanukkah.