The IAF conducted an IDF and ISA intelligence-based strike, eliminating the terrorist Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion. The terrorist operated from a shelter in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.

Abd al-Hadi Sabah was one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during the murderous October 7th Massacre. Moreover, throughout the war, Sabah led and advanced numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, intelligence, and aerial surveillance.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7th Massacre," the IDF stated.