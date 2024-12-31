Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) is unfazed by the coalition crisis and the failure of the Otzma Yehudit party to vote in favor of the state budget laws.

"We are already used to various coalition crises, but thank God, we are already halfway through our term, and this government is stable and functioning. I am sure this issue will also be resolved soon. None of us, not Minister Ben Gvir nor anyone else, is ready or wants to go to elections or to a crisis that would prevent the government from functioning," Karhi told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday.

He added, "This government faces important challenges and tasks that we are committed to addressing, such as passing a responsible budget and continuing to achieve a decisive victory in this war."

Karhi said that he believes that the need to bring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the hospital and MK Boaz Bismuth from a shiva to the Knesset for the vote on the budget is entirely the opposition's fault.

"This issue is related to an irresponsible and unmerciful opposition, which is willing to bring a Knesset member from his shiva and not allow him to offset his vote. This is a disgrace to our opposition. We will overcome these challenges, pass a responsible budget that benefits the State of Israel, and move forward. This government, in my view, is still expected to complete its term and work together. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and we are capable of dealing with these challenges," stated Karhi.

Watch the interview in Hebrew:

