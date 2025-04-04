Rabbi David Katz, Executive Director of the Israel Heritage Foundation, along with Rabbi Dr. Joseph Frager and Honorary Chairman Jonathan Burkan, recently met with New York Mayor Eric Adams.

They presented Mayor Adams with Shemurah Matzah from Israel, expressing gratitude for his unwavering support for Israel and its people. Mayor Adams, in return, wished the group a happy and healthy Passover.

The Mayor also assured them that, as is customary before the holiday, additional police presence and surveillance will be implemented to ensure a safe Passover celebration in New York.

This meeting highlights the strong relationship between the Israel Heritage Foundation and Mayor Adams, as well as his commitment to the Jewish community's safety and well-being.