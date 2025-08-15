The combat teams of the Nahal Brigade and the 7th Brigade, under the command of Division 99, began operating in recent days in the Zeitoun area on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The forces are working to locate and expose explosives, eliminate terrorists, and destroy the military infrastructure of the terrorist organizations, above and below ground level. As part of the operation, a booby-trapped structure where weapons were stored was destroyed.

During the operation, an anti-tank missile was fired at the forces without causing any casualties. The forces quickly came full circle, located the cell, and eliminated the terrorists.

The Air Force is operating in direct support of the ground forces, attacking military and terrorist targets in the Zeitoun area concurrently with the advance of the maneuvering forces.

The IDF said, "The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel."