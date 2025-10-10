כוחות חטיבת הנח״ל בקו החדש דובר צה"ל

After two years of fighting in the Gaza Strip, troops from the Nahal Brigade completed preparations for their new operational deployment.

The troops withdrew to the yellow line, in line with US President Donald Trump's plan to free the hostages.

The IDF announced that the ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12:00.

Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.

IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat.

Alongside the rearrangement of troops in the area, full logistical, medical, and maintenance support is being provided to all units.

Technology and maintenance personnel are restoring the readiness of vehicles and technological systems and are establishing the necessary infrastructure to reinforce and maintain the defense line.