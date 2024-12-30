Osama Hamdan, a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization, said that his organization expects not only positive messages but also positive results from the US administration regarding a ceasefire.

Hamas, he claimed, "has engaged with mediators, Turkey, and other parties to garner an international stance that would force the occupation (Israel) to implement a ceasefire."

"The destruction and the terrible suffering of our people due to the cold and hunger raise questions about the existence of the international system," said Hamdan.

He accused Israel of attacking hospitals in an attempt to eliminate the Palestinian Arab presence in accordance with the so-called "Generals' Plan" , stating that the medical sector in the Gaza Strip symbolizes the steadfastness of the Palestinian Arab people and their desire to live.

Hamdan also said that Israeli claims about the collapse of Palestinian Arab forces in the Gaza Strip were proven false, as "the resistance," meaning the terrorist organizations, are recording the highest acts of heroism.