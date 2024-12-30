A poll conducted by the Kantar Institute for Kan 11 News shows that if a party led by Naftali Bennett were to be formed, it would become the largest party in the Knesset with 24 seats, while Likud would drop to 22 seats.

In this scenario, the National Unity party would weaken to 10 seats, Yesh Atid would receive 10, Yisrael Beytenu 10, Shas 10, the Democrats 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra'am 5. The Religious Zionist party, Balad, and New Hope do not pass the electoral threshold.

Bennett also leads Netanyahu in terms of suitability to lead the government, with 38% saying he is the most suitable, compared to 35% who said Netanyahu is the best choice to continue in the role. In a comparison between Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, Netanyahu received 38% compared to 29% for Gantz. In a comparison between Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu received 36% while Eisenkot received 32%.

If only the parties currently in the Knesset were running in the elections, Likud would win 25 seats, and National Unity would win 18, the poll found.

Yesh Atid would receive 14 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 14, the Democrats 11, Shas 10, Otzma Yehudit 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5, and the Religious Zionist party would get 4.

In terms of blocs, the coalition bloc would win 53 seats, while the opposition would gain 62 seats.

64% of the public believe that the government's performance is poor, while 30% think it is good.

68% of the public support a universal draft, while 17% support maintaining the current situation, which includes exemptions for haredim, and 15% replied “don’t know”.

38% of respondents said they believe Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara should be dismissed, 41% think she should not be dismissed, and 21% do not know.

When asked, "Is the prosecution handling the investigation and trial of Netanyahu professionally, or is it driven by political considerations?", 33% responded that the prosecution is acting professionally, while 44% believe it is motivated by political considerations. 23% answered that they do not know.

77% of respondents expressed support for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the failures of October 7, while 9% believe such a commission is not required, and 14% do not know.