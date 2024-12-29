Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will rejoin the Likud party in the coming days, Channel 12 News reported Sunday evening.

According to the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached agreements with Sa'ar regarding the trial period for Sa'ar's party in the government and thus he and his party members will be able to return and run in the Likud primaries.

However, MK Sharren Haskel, currently a member of Sa'ar's party, is not expected to join him in the process, and will instead run independently.

Sa'ar joined the Netanyahu government at the end of September, as a minister without a potfolio and a Cabinet member.

He received the Foreign Ministry after then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was fired and his portfolio given to then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz. With Sa'ar's party, the coalition rose from 64 to 68 Knesset seats.