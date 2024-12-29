In recent days, two terrorists from the local "Jenin Battalions" terror organization arrived at an IDF checkpoint and turned themselves in to the forces for fear of being arrested by the Palestinian Authority security forces during their operation in Jenin.

Defense officials quoted in a report by Doron Kadosh on Galei Tzahal said that the incident was very unordinary and possibly even precedent-setting and that they do not remember such an incident where terrorists turned themselves into Israel for fear of arrest by the PA since the opposite usually occurs.

According to sources with knowledge of the details, since the PA began its operation in Jenin, it arrested over 150 people who are directly or indirectly affiliated with the Jenin Battalions.

It was also reported that the US is putting pressure on Israel to allow the transfer of ammunition to the PA security forces so they could continue their operation in Jenin.

Among other things, the Americans want to transfer Kalashnikov rifles, bullets, and armored vehicles. According to the report, after defense establishment meetings, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi recommended to the political echelon not to authorize the transfer.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz agreed with the Chief of Staff's recommendation and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided that despite the American pressure the request will not be accepted.