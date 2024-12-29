Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented this morning (Sunday) on the report Israel is submitting to the United Nations outlining the physical and mental conditions of the hostages who were kidnapped by the Hamas terror group and who have returned to Israel, and which will be submitted to the United Nations this week.

"Torture. Physical and psychological torture. Starvation. Sexual abuse. Beatings. Branding," Herzog wrote on X. "Just some of the horrific words that jump of the pages of the Ministry of Health’s submission to the UN on the horrific ordeal endured by the hostages at the hands of Hamas terrorist murderers and rapists in Gaza."

He continued, "These are the testimonies of those who have been released and rescued. But still, for 450 days 100 innocent men, women, and children, babies and the elderly, have been held hostage in Gaza. With the winter upon us, their lives are in imminent danger."

"The UN has the facts. It is morally obliged to do everything in its power to bring the hostages home now." Herzog said.

The report which will be presented to the UN is divided into two sections: The first section details the neglect, abuse, torture, and humiliation suffered by the hostages who were released or rescued from captivity in Gaza, as well as the impact of these experiences on their physical and mental condition. This section is based on interviews with medical teams who treated the hostages upon their return to Israel.

The second section of the report discusses rehabilitation models that have been deemed appropriate for the returnees, drawing on data collected from primary care nurses, physicians, and mental health professionals who have been providing ongoing care, including through specialized clinics for returnees.