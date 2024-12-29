Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, commented on Saturday on the Health Ministry special report , outlining the physical and mental conditions of the hostages who were kidnapped by the Hamas terror group and who have returned to Israel, and which will be submitted to the United Nations this week.

“In the coming days, we will submit a report to the UN Office of Torture that describes the horrors that Israeli hostages went through and are going through under Hamas captivity,” said Danon.

“The UN and the international community are trying to continue their agenda and ignore the horrors of October 7,” he added.

“We won't let that happen. We will continue to remind the UN of the sexual abuse, starvation, neglect and humiliation that our hostages are going through, and the cruelty of the Hamas terrorists. We will not stop until everyone returns home,” stated Danon.

The report which will be presented to the UN is divided into two sections: The first section details the neglect, abuse, torture, and humiliation suffered by the hostages who were released or rescued from captivity in Gaza, as well as the impact of these experiences on their physical and mental condition. This section is based on interviews with medical teams who treated the hostages upon their return to Israel.

The second section of the report discusses rehabilitation models that have been deemed appropriate for the returnees, drawing on data collected from primary care nurses, physicians, and mental health professionals who have been providing ongoing care, including through specialized clinics for returnees.