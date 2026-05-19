Former hostage Romi Gonen hosted musician Ishay Ribo for an interview on her program, “The New Life of Romi Gonen," on the V1 app.

During the meeting, Gonen shared with Ribo the moment she heard his song “Tocho Ratzuf Ahava" after nearly a year in captivity, an experience that deeply reminded her of her mother.

Gonen described how the anticipation of hearing the song accompanied her throughout the long months in captivity whenever she had the opportunity to listen to the radio.

“Something in me was always waiting to hear ‘Tocho Ratzuf Ahava’ whenever we listened to the radio," Gonen told Ribo during their conversation in the studio.

She recalled the exact moment it finally happened. “Then it came, almost a year later, during the week of October 7. By chance they brought us a radio, and suddenly I woke up when Emily shouted to me, ‘Lula, “Tocho Ratzuf Ahava" is on the radio.’"

Gonen said she immediately ran to the living room, put on both headphones, and listened to the words, which gave her a temporary sense of escape from the harsh reality she was enduring.

She described how the moment reminded her of her mother. “For one moment, just to be inside it, inside the situation, as if I’m not in Gaza and my mother is here with me - that’s her ringtone."

Her remarks moved Ribo, who asked to share his interpretation of the song’s meaning within such a difficult situation. He explained how he viewed the spiritual and emotional connection she experienced through listening to the song during those dark moments.

“It moves me very much," Ribo responded. “The words speak about G-d’s infinite mercy toward us. And from your place - anyone who hasn’t experienced this cannot even imagine it, because we have no human ability to truly understand it - that you are there and these words give you strength. Yes, they remind you of your mother, but in essence you feel protected and strengthened by it."

Ribo concluded emotionally, “If you hadn’t told me this, I could never have imagined that a song like this, at such a difficult and dark moment, could bring light."