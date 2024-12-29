The suspect in the murder of a young woman in Ashkelon was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport moments before he could flee the country, it was reported this morning (Sunday).

From the moment the suspect was identified, authorities were in a race against time to locate him from his hideout apartment to the ticket counter at Ben Gurion Airport moments before he fled the country.

The murder was committed last week and the young woman's body was discovered lying under the cliff of the 'National Park' on a beach in Ashkelon.

An intensive investigation into the incident, which included extensive technological investigation, using advanced overt and covert means, led to the identification of the body as a young woman in her 20s, a resident of the city, and the suspect in the murder as a resident of the city in his 60s.

The commander of the Southern District, Chief Superintendent Haim Boublil, this morning referred to the rapid resolution of the murder investigation with great appreciation for the police forces, led by the Lachish Police Chief and the Ashkelon Police: "The professional actions taken in the initial stages of the investigation led to the rapid identification of the suspect in the act and, in a short time, to his arrest, when he tried to flee the country and thus escape the law. This is a clear message to every criminal - the Southern District police will reach every criminal, this is the essence of our responsibility for public safety and security."